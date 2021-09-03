The Andrew County Sheriff's Department took one person into custody after the suspect stole firearms from a business and fled from officers.
A business reported the theft of firearms at about 3 p.m. Thursday. The female suspect fled in a black vehicle with Arkansas license plates.
The vehicle was spotted traveling in the incorrect lane of traffic at a high rate of speed. Officers began chasing the vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen.
Andrew County deputies received assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Savannah Police Department and St. Joseph Police Department in pursuing and stopping the woman.
Stop sticks were used to get the vehicle stopped, and the suspect was taken into custody. The identity of the suspect hasn't been released.
"I am aware of the dangers involved with chases. However, with this person stealing firearms, traveling the wrong way on our public roadways and traveling at extreme rates of speed, we had to stop this deadly situation," Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette said in a Facebook post.
