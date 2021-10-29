Police responded to a stabbing incident early Friday at The Outskirts on Route K in St. Joseph.
The victim was stabbed multiple times and suffered critical wounds.
According to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday when two males began fighting in the parking lot.
Officers located and arrested one man involved who was transported to jail.
The victim is listed in critical condition at Mosaic Life Care.
