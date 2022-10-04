top story One hospitalized after Tuesday crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crash at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Mason Road sent one person to the hospital. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Mason Road. The vehicles involved were a blue Nissan and a blue Chevy. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, there were four total people involved in the accident. One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS with unknown injuries.Police said they do not believe there was any evidence of drugs, alcohol or distracted driving leading to the crash. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, police said.The St. Joseph Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government City raises rent as Downtown grows Courts Not all agree with lawsuit's allegation on gun ads +2 Consumer Technology expert gives tips to avoid spam calls Government Council approves pay increases for fire department More Local News → 0:49 Mild Tuesday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
