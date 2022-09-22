top story One hospitalized after rollover crash, caused power outage By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a single-vehicle rollover crash that caused a small power outage Thursday afternoon. The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash occurred at 4300 Packers Avenue when the driver, traveling south, suffered a medical issue. The driver drifted into the northbound lanes, hit a curb and the vehicle flipped and landed on its top. It then hit the guide wire of an electric pole, causing a small power outage. The vehicle also hit a private metal fence that belongs to the Nestle Purina company. The driver was taken to Mosaic by Buchanan County EMS. The extent of the injuries was unknown, but the driver was conscious when transported, according to police. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Buchanan County Police Highway News-press Now Story Crash Scene Power Outage Vehicle Transports Fence Driver Care Rollover Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Rising costs further delay new animal shelter Education Ten students hospitalized after bus crash Education Student arrested after threat toward Benton Local News Suicide prevention walk set for Sunday More Local News → 0:39 Cool & Cloudy Thursday Updated 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
