top story One hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 12 min ago

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Friday night. The crash took place at 5807 Mitchell Ave. near the Tyson plant around 8 p.m.According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred when the motorcycle was traveling east and collided with a stalled tractor-trailer in the middle of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and taken to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries by Buchanan County EMS. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries. Police do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were involved in the crash. It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to police. The St. Joseph Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
