Mitchell Avenue crash on Friday

Officers work the scene of the crash at 5807 Mitchell Ave. on Friday night. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Friday night. 

The crash took place at 5807 Mitchell Ave. near the Tyson plant around 8 p.m.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

