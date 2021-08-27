One man is dead and two others were injured after a wreck Thursday night in Andrew County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Peterson, 57 of Shelbyville, Missouri, and two passengers were traveling north on U.S. 169 when another vehicle entered the road from a private driveway.
Peterson attempted to avoid hitting the other car but could not as it struck the passenger side of his vehicle, causing it to cross the center line and overturn, the report said.
Peterson was ejected. The other car traveled off the northwest side of the road and stopped.
Peterson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Andrew County coroner. The other two in the car had moderate to serious injuries.
Peterson and his passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.