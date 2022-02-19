One person is dead and one has life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday along railroad tracks near Waterworks Road.
A man was driving across the tracks in a Chrysler van around 4:30 p.m. about a mile north of St. Jo Frontier Casino when a train crashed into the vehicle, St. Joseph police said.
The man was thrown from the vehicle, later declared deceased, while a female passenger had to be extricated by emergency responders. The woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries, police said.
Both were in their 50s or 60s, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.