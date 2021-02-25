A vehicle crash resulted in a fatality and closed traffic on the Belt Highway for part of Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to a car crash at Belt Highway and Beck Road. According to initial information from the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred when a woman was traveling south on the Belt Highway and her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes. The vehicle struck a concrete light pole and rolled into the intersection.
