One dead, four injured in Atchison County crash

One person is dead and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Atchison County, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 29 three miles south of Rock Port.
Jovannah Ross, 38, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving north when her vehicle began to slide and cross over the grass median, colliding with a car traveling south. Ross, who the patrol report said was not wearing seat belt, died from injuries received in the accident.
Four people in the other vehicle, including driver Emily A. Ptacnik and three children, all of Omaha, were transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. Those four people were wearing seat belts, the patrol report said.
