One charged after teen dies from counterfeit pills

A woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 17-year-old girl died as the result of ingesting counterfeit prescription pills, according to Chillicothe police.
Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department found an unresponsive female at a local residence on Oct. 17. Officers began investigating the nature of her death and found a connection to local overdoses, none of which resulted in a death.
Later that evening, Tehya Kelley, 23, was arrested. It's alleged she distributed the drug to the victim, according to court documents.
"At approximately 8:39 p.m., Chillicothe police officers, Livingston County Sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Polk Street after applying for and obtaining the search warrant through the Livingston County Court. During the search, officers located more of the counterfeit pills along with other controlled substances," a press release said.
Kelley is being held with no bond.
