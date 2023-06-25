Andrew King securing a neck brace

Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Andrew King demonstrates how to properly secure a neck brace for a patient who has suffered a head or neck injury last week at EMS Post 1. Braces are an important precaution to prevent secondary injuries for those who possibly have suffered a traumatic brain injury, King said.

Traumatic head injuries account for 2.5 million EMS calls a year in the U.S., and a recent article in a medical publication is highlighting concerns about the three H's: hypoxia, hypotension and hyperventilation.

Not only are these three factors, highlighted in the publication "EMS1," concerns on their own, but they also can affect one another, Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Andrew King said.

