Buchanan County EMS helped deliver a baby during a service call earlier this week, and while the occurrence was a rarity, EMTs still have to be prepared for unusual emergencies.
EMTs have to be mentally ready regardless of the situation, but there are extra considerations with calls like emergency births that are uncommon, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said.
"There's so much that goes into a special circumstance like birthing a child, or any of our special cases that we don't run as often, that makes it unique in the fact that we don't see it every day," he said.
They have to know as many details as possible so they can prepare before arriving at the scene. On-scene births are tricky because the number of patients is in flux, King said.
"You don't have one patient at that point," he said. "You know, if somebody were to give birth in the field or in the back of an ambulance, you now have two patients, so that automatically makes things a little more complicated."
The rarity of special cases like on-scene births increase the importance of training. EMS works on refresher courses to keep responders in-practice with proper procedures, King said.
Those standards apply to dispatchers as well as EMTs. Dispatchers even are medically trained to assist over the phone before responders arrive, King said.
"They can actually talk you through how to deliver that baby and be there for that person," he said. "And (they) get things ready so when we arrive, everything's ready, and then getting that picture painted for us so when we arrive we bring the right equipment."
EMS has special kits prepared for when someone gives birth that include sterilized gloves, blankets and other supplies, King said. Even materials for processes like CPR vary, with the department having to use smaller masks for infants than adults.
It's important that people stay on the line with dispatchers until EMTs arrive so EMS is aware if the situation changes, King said.
