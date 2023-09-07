While illegal fentanyl is driving the recent increase in overdoses across the U.S., a new trend of marijuana being laced with the drug has many agencies on alert.
Officials with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said they have seen a case of illegally purchased marijuana being mixed with fentanyl, and it’s something the public needs to be aware of.
“We’ve witnessed this on one occasion through one of our treatment facilities who had a client that had tested positive for fentanyl without knowing they ingested it,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the drug strike force. “We were able to have the marijuana (they took) tested and it was positive as far as being laced with fentanyl.”
Collie wants to warn residents of the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs, as it is a powerful opioid that can cause overdoses or death, even in small doses.
Collie said those who use marijuana for recreational purposes should only use it if it was legally purchased.
“If you’re purchasing these items, you want to make sure it’s from a dispensary that is licensed to do so and their products are tested and approved by the state of Missouri,” Collie said.
Chris McHugh, the CEO of Vertical dispensary, said selling recreational marijuana through a licensed facility is one step toward solving the opioid and overdose crisis.
“In a dispensary that’s licensed by the state, you’re not going to have fentanyl or any other opioid in your products,” McHugh said. “It’s just going to have marijuana in it. I’ve known many people who have had a problem with opioids, and they have been able to address that in part by using pure marijuana instead, and I think that’s a piece of the puzzle.”
Testing facilities not only test for illegal drugs but also for heavy metals, mold and many other contaminants to assure products are safe.
Fentanyl has been mixed with marijuana flowers and edibles such as gummies, as well as vapes, and parents are being cautioned to warn their children.
“Talk to your kids about the dangers of drugs, the dangers of taking medications or drinks from people that you don’t know or didn’t see where it came from,” Collie said. “Only take what’s prescribed to you from a doctor or given to you by your parents.”
