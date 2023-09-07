Authorities warn of increase in fentanyl-laced marijuana
While illegal fentanyl is driving the recent increase in overdoses across the U.S., a new trend of marijuana being laced with the drug has many agencies on alert.

Officials with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said they have seen a case of illegally purchased marijuana being mixed with fentanyl, and it’s something the public needs to be aware of.

