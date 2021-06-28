With some roads still closed to recent flooding, officials are warning drivers not to move and drive around barriers.
Martin Liles, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer in the Northwest region, said officials have closed up to 40 roadways since flash flooding happened in the area Thursday night. Some of those roadways have been opened back up, but people who run into one that is closed need to turn around, he said.
"If you see those road-closed signs, there’s a reason why they’re closed. So we tell them ‘Turn around, don’t drown,’" he said. "Especially right now when those barricades and those signs are there it means there’s a hazard on the other side there that we want you to stay away from. So don’t be going around those barricades, there are hazards there."
Some of the roadways that had to be closed have been opened back up, but another round of rain could cause water to rise again quickly. According to News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas, more rain is expected later this week.
Liles said additional rain on top of what the region saw last week is cause for concern.
"We do know that our ground is saturated so it’s not going to soak up as much as it normally would ... so there are those conditions where it wouldn’t take as much rain to cause flooding," Liles said.
With assistance from other local agencies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H has conducted dozens of water rescues since Thursday and that didn't stop into the weekend.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office conducted a water rescue Saturday morning where a woman, identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Jolene Fader, 51, of Gower, drowned when she couldn't get out of a Jeep stuck in floodwater. According to a patrol report, Fader drove into water covering a road south of Gower and the Jeep was swept off the road.
Liles said entering floodwaters is a big risk in any type of vehicle.
"Those floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and they can hide hazards like sharp objects, electrical wires, even sewage and chemicals. There’s even the potential that roadway may be washed down and they don’t even know it in that situation," he said. "We had a lot of rain through the viewing area, anywhere from 10-plus inches or 12-plus inches in isolated areas. When you have situations like that it’s really gonna impact the roadways and a lot of features out there."
As the floodwaters begin to recede, new dangers may be exposed. Liles said it's important people use caution as roads open back up and are cleaned off. Drivers who notice water on a roadway are asked to report that to 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
