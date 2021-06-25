Fireworks are an exciting way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but they can also be dangerous if not used properly.
Stacy Schneitter Blake, the manager at Schneitter Fireworks, said one of the biggest things that can help prevent accidents is to read the labels.
“Make sure to read the safety labels on the fireworks. There’s instructions on there and it will let you know on the warning if it flies, if it spins or if it just emits sparks,” Schneitter Blake said.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said that before shooting off any fireworks, it’s important to find out specific city and county regulations. For example, St. Joseph doesn’t allow any fireworks with a report, which is anything that violently explodes, is loud or has a bright flash with smoke. This regulation prohibits most large fireworks.
“Common sense goes a long way,” Lyon said. “Once we know what is legal, if we want to shoot something that maybe isn’t legal in town if we’ve got friends who live outside the city in a nice open area, that’s an ideal spot to go ahead and celebrate the Fourth. But, be conscious of your neighbors.”
While large explosives are prohibited inside of city limits, smaller fireworks such as sparklers, fountains and spinners still are allowed. A full list of what fireworks are legal in St. Joseph can be found at stjoemo.info/206/Code-of-Ordinances.
These smaller fireworks tend to be popular with children, which is why it’s important to have parental supervision. Lyon said it’s necessary to guide younger kids who don’t have a lot of experience with fireworks.
“Think about the age of their kids. If they’re buying for their kids, what fireworks are appropriate for them,” Lyon said. “The vendors are a good place to start when they go to the firework stand and say, ‘Hey, my child’s 10 years old, what do you recommend for them?’”
Schneitter Blake said there are many things that kids can do to be safe this holiday.
“When you’re picking out sparklers, for instance, some have a wooden stick. So that way when the sparkler is done, it just is done,” she said. “Sometimes when using metal sparklers, depending on the different brand or quality, it will stay hot for longer.”
If you choose to buy metal sparklers, Schneitter Blake recommends having a bucket of sand handy to put the sparklers in so they don’t stay hot and heat the yard. Other kid-friendly tips include having children step on snappers instead of throwing them and always having a parent hold the punk between lighting fireworks.
But kids aren’t the only ones who enjoy setting off firecrackers. As far as general safety tips for adults, both Lyon and Schneitter Blake recommend having a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby to put out any fires that could occur.
Other things to remember include only shooting off one firework at a time, don’t pick them up after they’ve exploded in case of a late fuse and never light a firework in your hand or a bottle. Lyon also warned against trying to make homemade fireworks. He said he knows the recipes are out there, but they always end up being recipes for disaster.
But despite needing to take precautions, Lyon wants to remind everyone that the Fourth of July is still a time to celebrate and have fun.
“As long as you know what’s legal in the area that you live and you buy the age-appropriate fireworks, it is a great time,” Lyon said. “Independence day is a wonderful time.”
Lyon also wants people to remember to take care of their pets during this time. It’s a general rule that most animals don’t enjoy fireworks, so make sure to bring dogs and cats inside when fireworks are going off.
