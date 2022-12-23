Experts suggest having an emergency kit for severe weather

Bill Brinton, Buchanan County emergency management coordinator, discusses the importance of having a safety kit in the car and at home for severe weather.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

With this week’s severe weather, officials with Buchanan County Emergency Management remind people to have a winter emergency kit both in the home and in their cars.

Officials said now is the time to prepare in the event of getting stranded in a car or at home during a weather-related disaster.

