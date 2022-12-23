With this week’s severe weather, officials with Buchanan County Emergency Management remind people to have a winter emergency kit both in the home and in their cars.
Officials said now is the time to prepare in the event of getting stranded in a car or at home during a weather-related disaster.
“If you must drive during a winter storm, it is important to always have an emergency kit stored inside your vehicle at all times because the chances of being stranded on the side of the road slightly increase during these conditions,” said Bill Brinton, Buchanan County emergency management coordinator. “Severe weather cannot only cause you to be stranded but you could end up without water, food, a source of communication and many other necessary things.”
Some items that should be included in a winter driving emergency kit are jumper cables, a first-aid kit, an ice scraper, warm clothing and blankets, a cell phone charger and kitty litter.
“I especially always emphasize a phone charger and kitty litter,” Brinton said. “These are some of the most vital things to have if you get stuck somewhere so you can survive. With kitty litter, you may be able to get out of the vehicle and get some traction and if not, at least you have your cell phone so you’ll be able to call a trooper or roadside assistance.”
In addition to having a winter emergency driving kit, officials also suggest having one inside the home for use in weather-related disasters.
“I can’t stress this enough, mainly it’s about planning ahead,” Brinton said. “There are so many weather-related platforms that forewarn you if severe weather is coming and that is when you need to take action. The same applies in your home. Have enough water for at least three to four days, any kind of medicine you might need, baby formula, just anything you know it wouldn’t be possible to survive without.”
Brinton reminds people that although severe weather doesn’t happen often, being prepared for it can save a life.
“A person only has one life, and a safety kit can protect you if anything were to happen,” he said. “If you’re snowed in and you have a medical emergency, first responders are going to do their best to get to you, but it’s important that you have tools on hand that could possibly save a life.”
A complete list of important items needed in a survival kit for driving and at home can be found on the Red Cross website, www.redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.