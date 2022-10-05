The male was wearing a full-face helmet. Police said the woman was not wearing a helmet. She had facial and head injuries and was then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Kansas City, police said.
Steve Groshong, director of field operations for the Buchanan County EMS, said there were two ambulances and a field supervisor dispatched to the scene.
"We transported a male and a female to Mosaic, both with critical injuries. I have no word on their outcomes currently," Groshong said.
At the scenes of crashes where a patient sufferers major trauma, there are specific protocols that EMS crews go through.
Groshong said once a patient is identified, crews work to get the injured person transported to the trauma center in 10 minutes or less.
"Establish an open airway ... control or assist in the patient's breathing and any life-threatening bleeding," Groshong said. "We then package the patient in such a way as to limit further injuries and make sure rapid notification of the trauma center is done."
The two motorcycle occupants — whose injuries were initially classified as "serious — were sent to the hospital Tuesday night.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said the investigation of the accident began at about 9:30 p.m. and concluded after 1 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Tonn said that to conduct the investigation, the roadway was barricaded and shut down so that the officers could continue working.
"We're out in the roadway, and normally we don't close the entire roadway down because we don't inconvenience everybody," Tonn said. "We shut the whole thing down. We barricaded because we had to be on the road taking measurements for the whole report."
The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt. According to the police, the driver of the truck was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
