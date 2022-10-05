I-29 and Fredrick crash

Police work the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck at Frederick Avenue and I-29 on Tuesday evening. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

New details are emerging after a crash involving a motorcycle sent two to the hospital Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department said a motorcycle was traveling west on Frederick Avenue when it collided with a truck that was turning north on I-29, ejecting both occupants of the motorcycle.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.