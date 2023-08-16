The first day of school is right around the corner, meaning motorists need to be prepared for an increase in buses and pedestrians on the roads.
Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to understand the laws to ensure the safety of students as more buses and cars will be dropping off and picking up students.
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department said drivers should always be aware of school buses on the road and never attempt to speed past one.
“If a school bus is stopping to load or unload and they got their flashers on, they got their stop sign out or a combination of both, you have to stop,” Tonn said. “You must stop until they start moving again or they signal you to go past them. If it’s a split highway like the north end of St. Joe Avenue where it’s split by that grass median, you don’t have to stop for a bus on the other side of the road. But if you’re on the same road with the bus, either direction, you do have to stop for the safety of the kids.”
Officials also remind motorists to be cautious in school zones and obey the posted speed limits.
Local school zones have a posted speed limit of 15 mph and are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.
“These rules always apply when school is in session and children are present on the sidewalks or crosswalks,” Tonn said. “It is also still 15 miles an hour, even if the lights are not flashing.”
Tonn said going against any of these laws will result in a costly fine or jail time for motorists, even if law enforcement isn’t at the scene when it happens.
“Unfortunately, there are times we’re not there when this happens,” he said. “But if the school bus driver or cross guard writes down a license plate, all we have to do is run that license plate. The law says that we can send the registered owner a ticket. It doesn’t matter if that registered owner was the one driving or not, and you’ll be expected to see the judge.”
Driving while talking or texting on a hand-held device is now strictly prohibited in the state of Missouri, and fines will increase when this happens within a school zone, Tonn said.
Everyone on the road, including motorists and pedestrians, plays a role in safety.
“It’s best if we can work together and watch out for each other,” Tonn said. “When you’re behind the wheel of your vehicle, you must have the utmost care and pay attention to what’s going on around you. It’s easy to get distracted by our cell phones, but it just so happens that a new law is coming into effect where everybody, doesn’t matter your age, cannot be on your phone while driving and we’re going to start enforcing that because inattention is one of the major reasons why people are killed on the roadway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.