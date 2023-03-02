Officials discuss gun safety

Dan Sharp, 5th Circuit chief deputy juvenile officer, discusses the importance of securing guns in the home and in public following a recent shooting involving two teens.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Gun violence among youth is a growing concern, and a recent tragic shooting in St. Joseph has bought even more attention to the issue.

After a fatal shooting involving two minors Tuesday night in the city's South Side, officials are struggling with the issue of how weapons are getting in the hands of underage citizens.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.