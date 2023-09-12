Officials highlight dangers of driving while high

As crashes tied to marijuana increase nationwide, law enforcement officers are emphasizing the consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of any substance.
A study from the Journal of Alcohol and Drugs reported that the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana was associated with a 6.5% increase in injury crash rates and a 2.3% increase in fatal crash rates in the U.S.
Law enforcement officers said that despite marijuana being legalized for recreational use in Missouri, it’s still against the law to drive while intoxicated with any substance, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, and drivers can still be charged for driving after smoking marijuana.
“You can’t get in trouble for simply smoking marijuana, but what we focus on is, are people actually impaired at the time that they’re operating the motor vehicle,” said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Unlike alcohol, where we have a number of the .08, which is the legal limit in the state of Missouri, there’s not a number associated with marijuana impairment, so it just depends upon the officer’s observations.”
Hux said when law enforcement officers stop someone who appears to be impaired from marijuana, there are several visual clues they focus on, whether it’s reckless driving, an unusual appearance in the person’s eyes or slurred speech.
From there, intoxication is determined by doing a standardized field sobriety test.
Statewide, Missouri had a total of 189 fatalities involving drinking or drugs in the 2022 calendar year and in the Troop H area, there was a total of 10 fatalities that were related to drinking and alcohol in 2022.
During the same year, Troop H patrol officers made 485 DWI arrests, and according to officials, they are approaching this number for 2023, as they’ve already made 367 DWI arrests so far this year.
Hux said driving under the influence of marijuana is a nationwide issue and officers want the motoring public to not take advantage of it being legalized.
“This issue has been prevalent my entire career on the highway patrol,” he said. “Unfortunately, people partake in those type of activities and now that it is legal, we just ask that you don’t combine the usage of marijuana along with operating a motor vehicle.”
While data on the impact of marijuana on drivers is still developing, especially in states where legalization is new, officials are urging drivers to always plan accordingly when using marijuana.
“No matter if you have five miles to go or five blocks, people are still losing their lives whenever it comes to impaired driving and it’s just not worth it,” Hux said. “Not only do you have the victim that is deceased from the motor vehicle crash but just think of the number of people that that affects — family members, friends and so many others. Be considerate of how you could affect other people’s lives.”
Law enforcement officials said the repercussions for a DWI pertaining to marijuana are similar to any other substance and can range from fines, traffic offender programs or even jail time.
Hux said everyone has the right to partake in legal substances but it’s important to understand that any controlled substance will alter a person’s behavior.
“Impairment affects multiple things,” he said. “It affects a person’s judgment, it affects their fine motor skills and it affects their vision.”
