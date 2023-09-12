Officials highlight dangers of driving while high
Video play button

As crashes tied to marijuana increase nationwide, law enforcement officers are emphasizing the consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of any substance.

A study from the Journal of Alcohol and Drugs reported that the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana was associated with a 6.5% increase in injury crash rates and a 2.3% increase in fatal crash rates in the U.S.

Recreational marijuana and driving

An employee with Vertical, a St. Joseph-based cultivation and dispensary company, weighs marijuana before placing it into jars in October.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.