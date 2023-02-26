St Joseph Fire Department

Local firefighters respond to a fire that happened Downtown St. Joseph in 2022.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Fire Department is stressing fire safety and prevention for older residents, especially as reports of arson saw a 5% increase in 2022. 

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, along with motor vehicle theft, arson was one of the few crimes that saw more than a 5% increase, with over 100 incidents reported. The fire department responded to more than 900 fire calls in total in 2022.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

