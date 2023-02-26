The St. Joseph Fire Department is stressing fire safety and prevention for older residents, especially as reports of arson saw a 5% increase in 2022.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, along with motor vehicle theft, arson was one of the few crimes that saw more than a 5% increase, with over 100 incidents reported. The fire department responded to more than 900 fire calls in total in 2022.
Reports show that people over the age of 65 are at greater risk of dying in a fire, and officials at the fire department shared fire safety tips for older residents.
“When it comes to the elderly you have to consider that these are folks who may have a diminished sensory,” said Bill Lamar, safety manager for the St. Joseph Fire Department. “They might not be able to hear as well, see as well, and they may sleep a bit more intensely.”
Residents are warned to also be aware of many things that can easily trigger a fire, such as oxygen tanks, ashtrays and other utilities in the home.
Officials said mobility is one of the main reasons the elderly may not be able to maneuver quickly enough in case of a fire so it is important to keep clear space for first responders in case of a fire.
“Mobility issues is a serious thing when it comes to fires,” he said. “If you suffer from any mobility issues, please keep a clear path in your home so you can exit as quickly as you can. Not just for yourselves but it also helps us move faster if we need to get in there to rescue you.”
Lamar said a fire can occur for many unexpected reasons, so being prepared for this situation can make all the difference in saving a life.
“I really want to stress that residents are all up to date on their detectors,” he said. “Whether it’s smoke detectors or any type of fire alarm, make sure you’re able to see and hear those if it goes off. The chances of surviving a house fire almost doubles with the initial warning of a smoke detector.”
