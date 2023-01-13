Local officials are calling for drivers to be mindful of fluctuating weather conditions that can present hazards on the road.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that preparing for any type of travel during this time of the year starts with paying attention to the local weather in some capacity.
"With the internet at our fingertips, it's always easy to look up the weather of where you're going," Hux said.
Hux said that there are other things to keep in mind, including keeping mobile devices fully charged or at least having an extra charger before traveling in case drivers are stranded.
He said that being familiar with the terrain of travel and letting another person know your plans before leaving is helpful if technology becomes unreliable.
"Don't rely solely upon a GPS system because you never know if you get to an area that does not have service," Hux said.
Having proper medications on hand is one step in preparing to hit the road that could be overlooked.
"People don't think about medication ... if you're a diabetic, make sure you have plenty of insulin," Hux said. "If you have medication, make sure you have all that with you."
At the city level, traveling requires drivers to use the rules of the road more carefully. Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said that drivers control their own destinies when it comes to accidents.
"It seems easy enough, but the biggest reason we have crashes is speed, failure to yield and following too close," Tonn said. "You have a crash that could have been avoided by just taking an extra second and looking both ways and being extra cognizant of what everyone else is doing."
Tonn said that crashes can cause frustrations with drivers, but preparing with care and safety in mind will go a long way toward safe driving in any condition.
"Bad things can happen, but along the way I can try to do my best to help myself get to where I'm going safely," Tonn said.
