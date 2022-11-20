With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri, an incident in St. Louis is bringing up conversations about what can be done to prevent substance abuse with minors from happening in our area.
A group of middle school students in St. Louis recently ingested edible marijuana, resulting in six falling ill and three being sent to the hospital.
With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, this incident is striking up conversations about what can be done to prevent something like this from happening in our area.
Shannon Nolte, director of nonacademic student services for the St. Joseph School District, said he thinks the best way to prevent these instances is by making sure everyone is on the same page.
“I just think it’s a team effort,” Nolte said. “I know that the schools are looked to to teach a lot of different things, and we do teach a lot about substance abuse or the effects and those kind of things. But it really needs to be a team effort with our parents and our community trying to stay consistent with the messaging so that we, that all of our students, know the effects that it can cause.”
Not only are schools having discussions on the matter, but local law enforcement officers are also chiming in as well.
Shawn Collie, commander at the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said the biggest thing that can help avoid situations like this one is ensuring that everyone involved is educated.
“A lot of times for us, it’s, we try to start with the educational side, whether it’s in the schools or different community events is try to educate both the youth of the community as well as adult community members,” Collie said.
Chris McHugh, CEO and president of Vertical, said that his company is doing its part by keeping all products locked away as much as possible.
“There’s just no way that anyone could ever, without our knowledge, gain access to marijuana, particularly underage individuals on-premises,” McHugh said. “At some point, I don’t have any control over marijuana that is purchased at my store. You know, it goes to someone’s home, and if that person has children at home or underage individuals, they have to be responsible with it.”
Collie said that with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, he hopes dispensaries continue to do their due diligence and ensure the product is being handled and distributed properly.
“Hopefully they are doing everything they can and in most instances, that is correct,” Collie said. “They can’t really control what happens afterward. And they can just do their part during the sell.”
At the end of the day, everyone wants it to be known that although the topic may be uncomfortable to address, it’s important that minors are aware of what could happen.
“We realize that just like with any other product, this is now legal for the most part in Missouri but yet it still could have a detrimental effect in the wrong hands,” Collie said.
Nolte said parents can help keep their kids safe by checking up on them and making sure they’re not taking place in illegal activities.
“We have to have conversations with them about the bad things are going to happen, the results of being under influence,” Nolte said. “And I think sometimes as adults, we want to give our young people the chance to be independent. But we still have to have those conversations.”
