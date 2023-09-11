As many first-time college students adjust to living in dorm rooms, fire officials are emphasizing the importance of working smoke alarms and emergency exit plans.
The most recent data from the National Fire Protection Association states that an estimated 3,840 structure fires occurred in dorm rooms, fraternities and sororities between 2015 to 2019. Approximately 3 out of 4 fires in these properties began in the kitchen and the cooking area.
While many students are living away from home for the first time, officials say it’s important to be prepared for an emergency.
“Something we notice in the fire service is everybody thinks it’s not going to happen to them until it does,” said Jamey McVicker, St. Joseph assistant fire chief. “When it does, we want everybody to be prepared. Take time to know where you’re living and know your exit routes.”
McVicker said students should be cautious when cooking and never leave food unattended while cooking. Students should also avoid leaving flammable items on a hot stove. Aside from food, caution also needs to be used with candles, which can quickly ignite when placed too close to other items.
In addition, students should also take the time to make sure the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in their space are properly working. Batteries should be changed twice a year.
“It’s a well-known fact that smoke detectors save lives, and when you’re sleeping, it might be too late for that smoke, fire and heat to get down to a level of where you need the oxygen to breathe,” he added.
In addition, McVicker said to always practice safe living conditions by making sure windows, doors and stairways are always clear of items that might affect an escape.
“We all have stuff that just accumulates and we set it somewhere thinking we’ll move it but it stays there,” McVicker said. “If you have stuff in the way of a safe exit, clear it out the way, because it just takes a split second for an emergency to happen.”
Electrical overloading is also something that commonly causes fires among college kids as outlets are often being overloaded with multiple charging devices from laptops, to cell phones and TVs, causing excessive heat. McVicker said extension cords should never be covered with a rug or anything that may block air flow.
While vaping is common for many, he also emphasized not smoking inside and covering up fire alarms.
Functioning alarms, clearing exit routes and having an emergency exit plan are all important to ensure safety if a fire occurs.
