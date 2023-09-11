As many first-time college students adjust to living in dorm rooms, fire officials are emphasizing the importance of working smoke alarms and emergency exit plans.

The most recent data from the National Fire Protection Association states that an estimated 3,840 structure fires occurred in dorm rooms, fraternities and sororities between 2015 to 2019. Approximately 3 out of 4 fires in these properties began in the kitchen and the cooking area.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.