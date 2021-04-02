With more cars on the road as the weather warms and pandemic conditions improve, officials are keeping an eye on an issue that has had a growing impact on traffic accidents -- distracted driving.
"Distracted driving has grown in the number of cases we see, just people not paying attention operating a motor vehicle for whatever reason. That’s not good," said Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H. "It’s all about giving 100% of your attention while operating that motor vehicle, so distractions like the radio, and there’s so much going on in cars nowadays with all the electronics, entertainment systems in these cars, not to mention cellphones."
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is running an awareness campaign in April, which is distracted driver awareness month. Carrie Couch, the director of consumer affairs, said this is the perfect time to bring attention to the subject.
"Vacations are going to be starting, young people are going to prom, they’re graduating and so it’s a great time to bring awareness to distracted driving and the implications of it," Couch said.
Couch said a study conducted in 2019 showed insurance rates have increased 16% in the last 10 years due to distracted driving. Both Couch and Angle have concerns about distracted driving in newer and older drivers. Couch also said adults should be responsible for showing the next generation of drivers the right way to do it.
"Lead by example. Plan your route, don’t be distracted by your phone, no texting and if you have little people in your car, be an example," she said. "Now's the time to teach and be a good example for those that are riding with you."
Angle said he knows from experience with people on the scene of a crash how just one glace away is all it can take.
"I think what people forget or take for granted is how fast things happen, especially as you’re traveling 50 miles per hour, 60 miles per hour, 70 miles per hour, how quickly things happen out there on the roadway," he said. "It’s a common thing we hear, somebody gets involved in a crash for whatever reason and one of the repeated things we hear all the time is ‘Man, it happened so fast.'"
