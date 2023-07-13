170104_conceal_thj (copy)

Police warn gun owners that leaving their weapons in a vehicle could lead to theft.

Gun owners are being cautioned that keeping firearms in unattended vehicles could cause them to end up in the hands of a criminal.

While many gun owners have a hiding spot in their car, such as under the seats, in the glove box or the center console, none of these areas are safe options to store a weapon, law enforcement officers say. That’s true even if you’re just making a quick run inside the store, says Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department.

