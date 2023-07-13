Gun owners are being cautioned that keeping firearms in unattended vehicles could cause them to end up in the hands of a criminal.
While many gun owners have a hiding spot in their car, such as under the seats, in the glove box or the center console, none of these areas are safe options to store a weapon, law enforcement officers say. That’s true even if you’re just making a quick run inside the store, says Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department.
“There’s a high degree of responsibility that comes with owning a weapon and your vehicle is not a safe storage device for that weapon,” Wilson said. “If a person is determined, it’s not difficult to break into a vehicle and if there is a weapon in there, it will be taken.”
Nearly 50 handguns have been stolen from vehicles so far this year, according to St. Joseph Police Department reports. On average, the police department receives a report of at least one weapon stolen from a vehicle every week, Wilson added.
While the theft is a crime, officials said there is more concern with stolen weapons falling into the hands of the wrong person and being used for harmful reasons.
“If you are routinely leaving your weapon in your vehicle, the odds are extremely high that your weapon will fall into the hands of criminals at some point in time,” Wilson said. “Think of it this way: If somebody breaks into your car, they’re a criminal and that weapon is now in the hands of one. We see these types of incidents often where there was a crime that took place in a neighborhood and we found a weapon that was tossed and it was, in fact, stolen from a vehicle.”
Officers recommend not leaving your gun in your vehicle, but if you have to, there are safer options and it is advised to check with retailers about different storage options.
If weapons are not being carried by a responsible gun owner, the safest option is to keep them locked away safely at home, Wilson said.
“It comes back to proper responsibility with gun ownership,” he said. “Take your weapon out of your vehicle, take it into your residence and store it with a gun lock on it in a proper safe that people don’t have access to other than yourself.”
