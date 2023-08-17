Law enforcement officers are cautioning parents to keep an eye on who their children are interacting with as the school year starts.
Officials say this is the time of year when criminals may use social media and other platforms to recruit students into gangs, which consist of people who are involved in crime and violence.
Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie said people involved in these acts aim to recruit kids from all backgrounds.
“Criminals will try to find kids who don’t have a good home life and they can use the gang as support for family, financial matters or a place to stay,” Collie said. “At the same time, what we also see is that even kids who come from a good home, who have money, whose parents are together with jobs and all the resources are there, are still being recruited because they do have access to the resources they want.”
Law enforcement officials have seen juvenile crime acts such as serious assaults, robberies, as well as shooting and stabbing deaths.
Collie said joining criminal groups like this could mean the difference between jail and prison, or life and death.
“Unfortunately, with some of the gang life you start to lose those good friends because it’s too dangerous,” he said. “When it comes down to it, who they think is their friend or looking out for them are quick to turn on them and blame them for something else to stay out of trouble. The gang life or crime life, although it may look flashy on TV, in real life jail, prison, or death is what it leads to.”
He added that safety starts at home and by keeping an eye on who and what your kids are interacting with each day.
“It goes back to the core values of family, having talks with your children and knowing who your children are friends with,” Collie said. “Know what they’re doing, who they’re hanging out with, where they’re at and just be a part of their lives.”
Law enforcement officers are aiming to build connections and provide support for students to make sure they stay on the right path.
“Prevention and education are key when it comes to this,” Collie said. “Whether it’s educating through the media or going to local school events, we’re going to bring awareness to this issue. The men and women who lead the schools and our resource officers do a great job being able to relate with the kids they’re with every day. The end result for all of us is to make sure the schools and kids of our community are safe.”
