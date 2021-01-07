While local law enforcement agencies are looking back at 2020 this month, they also are looking forward to what likely will be a more social 2021.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, said 2020 was a year of adjustment.
“COVID has been extremely difficult for everybody, not only law enforcement but for everybody. Nobody has good exact answers and it’s continually changing," he said. "I applaud our staff and anybody who has worked through this crazy terrible thing."
Data from the sheriff's department showed a significant drop in vehicle accidents for 2020, but an increase in traffic stops. Puett said most other points remained in line with 2019.
“The numbers that we’re looking at are fairly consistent. Accidents were down that we responded to, which is good, but, of course, there are less traveling populations ... because of the COVID restrictions and people stay home," he said. "So we could see variations in numbers like that.”
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said traffic enforcement is something his agency worried about through 2020 and plans to continue addressing in 2021.
“Some things we want to work on for 2021 or areas that we’re looking at, obviously that would be our fatalities," he said. "Troop H had an increase. Statewide, I think we’re going to end up with about a 10% increase for the year."
Traffic crash fatalities for Troop H increased 22% in 2020. In the wake to that news, much of the message coming from troopers has been an emphasis on seat belt use.
Both Angle and Puett said the pandemic did not interrupt their dedication to safety, but they look forward to a normal schedule.
"Through enforcement, through education, it’s getting people to put those seat belts on, getting people to obey all traffic laws so we have the opportunity to reduce those numbers for 2021,” Angle said.
“We would really like to get back to doing some interactions with the community and some of those projects and programs that we do that have been postponed or held back," Puett said.