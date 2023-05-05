"Senior Assassin" game poses risks

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett warns the community about a trending game called 'Senior Assassin,' which could pose a risk to students.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

As graduation approaches, local officers are warning seniors to be mindful if playing a trending game called “Senior Assassin,” which could come with some risks, especially at a time when gun violence is prominent.

The game, which is popular among high school seniors, involves students separating into teams and shooting each other with water guns that sometimes resemble real firearms.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

