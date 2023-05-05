As graduation approaches, local officers are warning seniors to be mindful if playing a trending game called “Senior Assassin,” which could come with some risks, especially at a time when gun violence is prominent.
The game, which is popular among high school seniors, involves students separating into teams and shooting each other with water guns that sometimes resemble real firearms.
Law enforcement officers said this game is likely to occur outside of school hours in residential areas, and this can come with serious consequences.
“Games like this can be very concerning,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. “Citizens that aren’t involved in the game and see these acts being committed could perceive it as a threat. Especially at a time when we see heavy crime, people may not see the color of the weapon and choose to immediately react.”
Puett said it’s important that kids carefully consider social media trends, as many of them can lead to an outcome that wasn’t expected.
“Oftentimes, no matter what type of new trend it is, social media can have a bad influence on individuals because they see things and they want to imitate it,” he said. “When it's a good thing, it's a good thing, but when we start seeing criminal activity that's portrayed on social media, it creates a very bad situation and perpetuates that criminal activity.”
Officials said students can continue to participate in these fun activities, but it’s important that they choose a safe environment to do it in.
“Nobody wants to curtail anybody's fun,” Puett said. “Seniors are getting ready to start the next chapter in their life and we want them to enjoy these moments of their youth, but if you're going to play something like that, you should probably go to a contained area, a park, or someplace where you have permission to be.”
Parents are being warned to let their children know that mimicking behaviors associated with criminal or violent behavior with a weapon could be perceived as a life-threatening situation, and it’s important that these acts are taken seriously.
