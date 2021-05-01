A St. Joseph Police Officer and another person were taken to Mosaic Life Care Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a police car.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Pryor Avenue and Massachusetts Street.
St. Joseph Police say the driver of the other vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign.
Both drivers still are being evaluated at Mosaic.
The officer was transported by the police department, and the other driver was taken by ambulance.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene, police said.
