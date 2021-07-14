Riding off-road vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes is a popular summer activity, but it's prohibited in some areas and can tear up an environment.
Riding can destroy natural habitats for wildlife by tearing up the ground, Northwest Regional Conservation Office Agent Parker Rice said. Riding on conservation trails or in waterways both are prohibited.
“It just makes a giant set of ruts that eventually makes a cavernous ditch after it gets rained on, so there’s that aspect to it," he said. "And people rarely stay on the trail if there is one, like everybody wants to go off-roading, right? Which is fine, I get it, so there’s that, and then two, it kind of kills the ambiance.”
There tend to be specific areas of the county where people try to go off-roading, Rice said, like Sunbridge Hills and Dupree Memorial conservation areas. It’s a common issue in the summer but activity decreases as the weather cools.
There also can be several dangers for riders, Rice said.
The effect of hitting an animal can be even more dangerous than in a car or truck, he said.
"Hitting a deer on a side-by-side, if you're not buckled in, I mean there's nothing there to keep you from being thrown out," he said. "Or (hitting) anything on a dirt bike, depending upon how fast you're going, can have a pretty serious effect on your stability."
Even without animals to avoid, off-road vehicles are heavy and fast enough that someone can lose control if not careful, Rice said.
“Two things really kill you,” he said. “Speed, right, or being crushed. So it’s easy to go too fast and it’s also easy to have one come back on top of you, and if you don’t have herculean strength, you know, you can’t just bench press it off.”
Safety precautions are extra important if there’s alcohol present. Off-road vehicles never should be operated when drinking, Rice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.