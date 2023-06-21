Pharmacy employees work on prescriptions Wednesday morning at Roger's Pharmacy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9.1% of women who have taken medication over the past year are forgoing medical prescriptions because of the cost.
More than 9 million Americans who have taken medication over the past year are forgoing medical prescriptions over financial concerns.
That number includes 9.1% of American women and 7.0% of American men who did not take prescriptions in 2021 as intended because of the cost, according to a recent report from the National Center for Health Statistics, a branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People sometimes take less than the full dose or skip it completely, which reduces how well prescriptions work, said registered pharmacist Rex Robinson of Roger’s Pharmacy.
"For a medication to be effective for a specific situation — whether it be an infection or high blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol on an IV — you have to take it daily. You can't really do that," he said. “Some people will split doses in half and sometimes that's part of regular routine therapy. But guessing at it, and I suppose it's better than not doing anything at all, but you can't give your care provider a true picture of how the medication is working."
But it can be a difficult situation, feeling like a person has to pick between medication or other necessities.
It's a dilemma many residents on fixed incomes may find themselves facing, resident Ed Gorsky said.
“Retired people are on a set income, and when the cost of everything else goes up, our income doesn't go back up," he said. "So that's, that's kind of, a problem.”
Out-of-pocket costs rose 4.8% for retail drugs in 2021, according to the CDC.
Instead of skipping prescriptions, a better option is looking for less expensive medications, Robinson said. In some cases, that can even be prescriptions that are unneeded altogether.
“A lot of times, people go to different doctors and they get different scripts," Robinson said. "They don't let them know what they're taking, what they're currently on, how they're taking it, so sometimes that reconciliation needs to be done. Is this necessary, is this a duplicate therapy? Why are you taking three things for blood pressure?”
The percentage of people who don’t take their medication significantly increases, up to 20%, for those with disabilities, compared to 7.1% for those without, according to the CDC.
Similarly, 18.0% of people in fair or poor health who took prescriptions in the 12 months prior did not take medication as prescribed to reduce costs, compared to 6.3% for adults in "excellent, very good or good health," according to the CDC.
