There are nearly 20 open missing person cases in St. Joseph, and almost 30 across Northwest Missouri. The severity of cases falls across a broad spectrum.
There are many questions to answer before a person officially is determined missing, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said.
“Are they an adult? Are they of age? Circumstances surrounding what they feel, why they may be missing, or have they just not checked in?” Angle said. “One of the big parts of this is, is that initial investigation, those initial questions asked, answers given, to determine what we feel has transpired.”
There are 570 missing person cases open across the state, but many of them have been open for several years or more.
People often assume someone has to be gone a certain amount of time before being declared missing, Angle said.
“There isn’t a set time because … every situation is so unique and so different, potentially,” he said. “So, like I said, we can talk about potential situations all day long.”
The rising focus on child trafficking particularly heightens the importance of parents knowing where their children are, Buchanan County Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said, whether it’s visiting a friend’s house or a runaway teenager.
“Parents have to be cognizant,” Meyer said. “They have to know who their children’s peers are. It’s not enough to know a kid’s first name anymore. You should know first name, last name and where they can be located at.”
Communication isn’t a one-way street, Meyer said. If someone is supposed to visit their friend, then that friend also should try to stay in contact if something goes wrong.
The widespread use of cell phones makes some parents feel they can stay in contact with children easily, Meyer said, but that isn’t a dependable method. That form of communication is a non-factor if their phone gets lost, and there’s even less likelihood of cellphone contact if it turns into a human-trafficking incident specifically.
“The human traffickers, they know how this technology works,” Meyer said. “What happens if your child doesn’t have the phone or the phone’s not on?”
People sometimes assume it’s women and girls who are most at risk of trafficking, but Meyer said it isn’t an issue determined by gender.
“There’s a market out there, and I don’t think it’s safe to say that the target population is girls,” Meyer said. “I think that it’s enough of a concern for the community that both parents of females and males should be cognizant of the concerns of trafficking.”
Response to a missing person case can change over the course of an investigation. Indicators might start with someone running away from home but could turn into a more serious matter like kidnapping, Angle said.
People with information about missing person cases can call Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H at 816-387-2345, or contact their local law enforcement.
