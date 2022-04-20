St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a house fire a Feb. 3 photo from the 500 block of Middleton Street. The incident was one of many intentional fires so far this year, with someone reportedly setting a shed on fire while people were inside.
Fire engulfs a home in this Jan. 5 photo from the 1500 block of Faraon Street. There were 62 fires in the first three months of 2022, with more than 10 reported so far in April.
There have been 62 fires in St. Joseph from the first of the year through the end of March, which is nearly triple the number of fires to date in 2020.
There were only 22 fires in the first three months of 2020, and 49 fires through March last year.
Many of this year’s fires have been intentionally set, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said. When there is a surge in fires, they tend to be in one area, but that’s not the case so far this year, he said.
“The ones this year, they’re all over the place,” he said. “They’re South End, Midtown, North End. There’s not really any set geographical area. They’re all over the place, and the weather hasn’t really been a problem, as far as being really cold.”
There’s an expectation for more fires when the weather is cold as homeless individuals try to keep warm, but that hasn’t been as much of an issue in 2022, Henrichson said.
The lack of extreme cold normally would point to fewer fires, but there actually were 13 intentional fires in March alone, he said.
The destruction to current residences has been limited, and it’s fortunate the situation hasn’t been worse, Henrichson said.
“Especially because the last few weeks we’ve had the high winds, so we’ve been really lucky that we haven’t been ... in the direct line of the winds where we lost four or five houses at a time,” he said.
Identifying the specific cause of a fire can be difficult, too, since getting to where it started can be a perilous task, Henrichson said.
“We can’t really get in to do a lot with those because they’re dangerous to us, the guys,” he said. “Plus the fact that most of the evidence is destroyed by the fire or washed away by the suppression crews.”
But there are measures that can help, like efforts for the city to establish an organization to combat the number of vacant homes.
It also is important for residents to report when they see suspicious activity, Henrichson said.
“The people that live in the areas, they’ve got the most to lose,” Henrichson said.
