Northwest Missouri hits 81% increase in traffic crash fatalities

Following an uptick in fatal vehicle accidents across the state, a safety organization is drawing attention to the need for seat belt use.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is running a Click It or Ticket campaign through June 6 to help bring awareness to the high number of crash deaths seen in recent months. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, almost to 70% of vehicle fatalities statewide involve passengers who didn't use a seat belt or other restraint device.
Jon Nelson, the assistant state highway safety and traffic engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, said what's especially concerning is local highway patrol numbers are showing an 81% increase in traffic crash fatalities compared to this time last year.
"We talk a lot about new technologies, new vehicles, certainly driver behaviors, but year after year after year it comes down a lot of times to the simple fact did you put on that seat belt, and it’s something that’s so easy, so quick and available to us," he said. "We really all should do our part to put that seat belt on every time we can."
The campaign is being promoted statewide by the coalition as well as the many different agencies that work to combat traffic fatalities.
"It’s not just transportation agencies or law enforcement officers, we all have a role to play in that," Nelson said. "We also partner with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to really step up and have a more visible presence on the roadways during the campaign to really try to remind people they put that seat belt on whenever you are in that vehicle."
Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's troop H, said the increase in fatalities is a huge concern and troopers need the public's help.
"We need those drivers out there to put the phones down, 100% of their attention to the job of driving, wearing their seat belt if they’re going one mile or 100 miles," Angle said. "It’s a team effort, it’s a cooperation and we need the public to do their part. Obey all traffic laws, wear your seat belt."
Nelson said since the 1990s, the number of people who consistently use seat belts has improved, but the few who do not are leading the statistics.
"The fact that by in large, most Missourians buckle up, about 86% of us wear our seatbelts every time," he said. "But that small percentage that’s not buckling up, that 14% are accounting for two-thirds of the vehicle occupant fatalities in our state. Last year in 2020, that was 428 individuals who were not wearing their seat belt that were killed in that traffic crash."
MSHP Troop H conducted a Click It or Ticket operation Tuesday where troopers put an emphasis on child restraint violations. Missouri law holds a zero-tolerance policy for children unbuckled in a vehicle.
