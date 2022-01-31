North Belt intersection sees two fatal crashes in six-month span

One St. Joseph intersection has become fairly prominent due to a multitude of traffic issues, and in just the past six months, it has been the site of two fatality crashes.
Crashes at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive have caught the attention of the St. Joseph Police Department’s Traffic Division and Sgt. James Tonn.
Tonn said that the roads leading up to the intersection are designed by sight distance and speed limit, and a lot of times, those speed limits are not being followed, causing serious crashes that sometimes end tragically.
“It’s not necessarily the intersections, it’s the people making the choices to do things they shouldn’t,” Tonn said. “Unfortunately, when you tempt fate, you can only tempt it so many times before we have to go tell your parents that you’re not coming home.”
The most recent crash near the intersection occurred Sunday afternoon when 20-year-old Chaz Newman was riding a motorcycle before colliding with an SUV at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive.
The other recent fatal crash took place in late July when a 14-year-old riding a dirt bike was traveling on North Belt Highway and struck a vehicle that was turning east onto Northridge Drive.
Logan Barksdale is employed at a local business in close proximity to where the two crashes have occurred and said he feels the carelessness of drivers who reach the intersection is why multiple accidents have occurred. Barksdale was even involved in an accident himself at the same location.
“An older lady had run a stop light. The (westbound) light was green from a mile away, and they had been sitting red, and she just ran right through,” Barksdale said.
Tonn said, statistically, with all the vehicles on the roadways, the amount of crashes is not that many but that they’re all still terrible. The police department continues to enforce traffic laws every day, and while there are true accidents that happen, lately the majority of crashes have occurred when drivers have driven in a way they shouldn’t.
“Every time we have one of these, people say we need speed bumps and we need stop signs. We can make it more restrictive, we can always do that, but the answer is not that; it’s doing what you’re supposed to. Go the speed limit, stay off your phone, pay attention, don’t follow too closely, don’t assume I see you, drive defensively,” Tonn said.
