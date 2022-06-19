When temperatures rise, so does the frequency of certain types of crime.
According to lockssafealarms.com, a security company based out of Colorado, it’s estimated home burglaries rise 10.5% during the summer. Sgt. Matt Kneib of the St. Joseph Police Department’s crime prevention office, said property crimes are more common locally at this time of year.
“As you go into the summer months, you see more property crimes, vandalism on homes, property damages,” Kneib said.
Kneib said often these are crimes of opportunity.
They are more juvenile-related crimes ... adolescent-style crimes,” Kneib said.
The reason that crime goes up in the summer not only is because the opportunity is there, he said. The heat plays a factor as well.
“One factor is the mindset that if someone commits a crime at 3 in the morning, they are more likely to do so if it is 70 degrees out instead of 10 degrees. Another factor is that people are leaving their windows open during the summertime, which makes it easier for the opportunity to commit a crime,” Kneib said.
A 2019 study by researchers at the University of Southern California found that violent crime increased nearly 6% when the temperatures rose above 85 degrees. While non-violent crime tends to rise more in St. Joseph in the summer, on the national scale, Kneib said warmer temperatures definitely play a role in violent crime in larger communities.
“There’s a lot of study and theory on the fact that the heat causes uncomfortableness. This causes irritability, which causes individuals to become more easily agitated in the sense of assaults, higher rate of assaults and things of that effect,” Kneib said.
People can take simple steps to ensure more difficulty if a criminal tries to burglarize or damage their home.
“Preach the fact of being vigilant in the sense of slowing things down and getting more aware of your surroundings,” Kneib said. “Take time to take those extra steps to make sure your vehicles, doors are secure and windows are secure (in the summertime).”
It is also recommended that homeowners have someone watch over their property if they decide to go on vacation or leave home for an extended period.
“Make sure you have a plan in place for either someone to watch over your property so that they can collect packages and mail so they don’t get stolen,” Kneib said. “Have someone watch over the lawncare as well.”
