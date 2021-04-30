A Nodaway County Sheriff's Office deputy received an award this week after saving a teenager.
Dalton Murphy, a six-year veteran of the force, responded to a call of a teenager teetering on a bridge above shallow water.
"We formed a rapport, I got a little bit closer and asked him if he'd like to come down off the bridge," Murphy said. "He wasn't quite ready for that. Gained enough trust to go hands-on with him and pulled him to a standing position."
The teen was treated at Mosaic Life Care's hospital in Maryville.
"It could have been a real tragedy. It's something that's happened in this community before, something I take very seriously," Murphy said. "I'm very, very thankful that we were able to do the right thing. Get him the help he needs and get him to a medical facility."
Murphy was awarded a letter of commendation from Randy Strong, the sheriff of Nodaway county.
"The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office believes in the recognition of deputies, their actions, and outstanding efforts in service to the community and their fellow deputies," Strong said in a statement. "In keeping with this belief, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Deputy Dalton Murphy for his outstanding efforts."
Murphy is no stranger to stress. He's also a medic in the Army National Guard, and believes his training helped calm the situation.
"Everyone has a title, but in a matter like that they go out the window," Murphy said. "We're just people, so I said 'Hi I'm Dalton Murphy and I'm here to help.'"
