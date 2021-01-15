Following a fire in a men's jail cell, the Nodaway County Jail is closed and inmates have been moved to another location.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nodaway County staff reported a fire in one of the cells. With the assistance of Northwest Missouri State University police, jail staff moved inmates from the jail. They are currently being housed in the Andrew County Jail.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office.
Due to the damage, the jail is closed until further notice. The office is available for walk-in services at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office located on the lower floor of the Nodaway County Administration Building at 403 North Market St., in Maryville.
"I express my gratitude to jail staff and deputies that reacted quickly during this difficult event," Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said. "They saved lives. Many thanks to Maryville Police and Fire, University Police, and the Nodaway County Ambulance District for their assistance. I also want to thank Buchanan County Sheriff Puett and Andrew County Sheriff Gillett for their assistance."