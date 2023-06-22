top story No suspects in custody after Wednesday shooting By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are still searching for suspects after multiple shots were fired at homes around the 900 block of Corby Street on Wednesday night.According to the St. Joseph Police Department, shots were fired from a stolen vehicle toward multiple occupied homes and one vehicle on Corby Street.No victims in the occupied homes were injured during the shooting, police said.Police officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle an hour later at 12th and Charles streets.No suspects have been taken into custody yet as police continue to investigate. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Weapons Armed Forces Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Nebraska North Carolina GOP legislators making changes to new abortion law days before enforcement Northland Conservation department encourages public watering of trees Nebraska 3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals' More Regional News → National News +2 World News Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law +11 National News Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom +3 National News Planned Parenthood, Emily's List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race More National News → 1:41 Thursday Morning Weather Forecast 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
