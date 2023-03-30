Lt. Natalie Colboch discusses jail safety measures

While drug use may be a growing concern in the area, local corrections officers are focused on keeping illegal and dangerous substances out of the hands of inmates.

“Whether it’s an inmate, officer or any other staff we have working at the facility, our No. 1 concern is to make sure they are safe,” said Natalie Colboch, a corrections officer at the Buchanan County Jail. “No one is getting away with drug use here.”

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.