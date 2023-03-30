While drug use may be a growing concern in the area, local corrections officers are focused on keeping illegal and dangerous substances out of the hands of inmates.
“Whether it’s an inmate, officer or any other staff we have working at the facility, our No. 1 concern is to make sure they are safe,” said Natalie Colboch, a corrections officer at the Buchanan County Jail. “No one is getting away with drug use here.”
Deputies have certain systems in place to keep illegal items like drugs, paraphernalia and weapons out of the facility. All of this is confiscated in the inmate booking center.
In addition to taking away personal items, deputies utilize a body scanning machine that displays a 3D image of items that may be hidden or difficult to spot.
“In addition to the pat down, we use this scanner to make sure no one sneaks any contraband or illegal items inside,” Colboch said. “Our 3D body scanner has been very beneficial to the facility and has kept all of us safe because there have been many times we’ve caught someone with a dangerous item on them.”
Colboch said paraphernalia and controlled substances are common to find when checking an inmate inside the jail, and keeping track of confiscations is what helps officials prevent recurrence in the future.
“It is common for us to see an inmate return more than once,” Colboch said. “But these 3D images are kept indefinitely, so if a person returns, we are able to know what items they had on them from the last time they were here.”
Keeping dangerous items out of the jail doesn’t stop at booking. Officials said they’ve even made a safer way to handle inmates’ mail due to issues and manipulations with physical copies.
“We’ve had issues in the past with mail being soaked with different substances for inmates to use while they’re incarcerated,” Colboch said. “It makes it very dangerous for not only the inmates but officers handling the mail. With our newer system, all personal mail is put on a scanner and the inmate can view their mail on a kiosk machine.”
Colboch emphasized the importance of these measures to keep everyone safe.
“Anything we can implement or use to make sure illegal and dangerous items are kept out of the jail, we will do,” Colboch said. “These inmates are people we see every day, and we want the best for each of them, even outside of the facility.”
