No injuries in overnight hit and run
News-Press NOW
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

A car was driven into a fence and yard at 22nd and Holman streets early Wednesday morning. Dan Ingram | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph police are investigating an overnight hit and run near Holman and North 22nd streets.

Officers arrived on the scene early Wednesday after a dark-colored sedan was reported crashed in the front yard of a home at the corner of Holman and 22nd.

While no injuries were reported in the accident, the fence and yard had visible damage. It was unclear whether the vehicle also struck the home.
