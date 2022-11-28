top story No fatality crashes reported in Troop H during Thanksgiving weekend By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Thanksgiving holiday weekend was a relatively safe one on area roads, with no reported fatalities in the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H region. Statewide, eight people died in traffic crashes from 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27.There were no boating crashes or fatalities in Missouri, but there were two drownings on Nov. 26 at the Lake of the Ozarks. In total, there were 414 crashes, 115 injuries, 113 DWIs and 35 drug arrests worked by the patrol statewide during the holiday weekend, according to the release. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fatality Boating Crash Highway Medicine Crime Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Injury Drowning Troop Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Sports Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike +8 Sports City begins vigil to honor those killed in Walmart shooting Sports Attorneys: 'Botched' execution caused pain and torture More Regional News → National News +11 National News GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election National News High court opening its doors to public on non-argument days +4 National News US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling More National News → 0:42 Mostly Sunny Monday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
