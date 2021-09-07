The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H recorded 531 citations or warnings during Labor Day weekend but ended the holiday weekend with zero fatalities.
Troop H ran special operations throughout Northwest Missouri in order to combat factors relating to traffic crashes. Troopers investigated 15 crashes resulting in seven injuries.
Troopers made 13 arrests for DWIs, drugs and warrants.
