Night driving increases crash risks

Vehicles drive with their headlights on to illuminate the darkness in this December picture on North Belt Highway. Improper headlight use can temporarily blind drivers and increase the potential for a crash, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
Vehicles drive with their headlights on to illuminate the darkness in this December picture on North Belt Highway. Improper headlight use can temporarily blind drivers and increase the potential for a crash, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
About half of all crashes happen at night, despite only a quarter of total vehicle use occurring at that time. As more teen drivers hit the road in the summer, those concerns only increase.
Decreased visibility at night means motorists have to be more careful, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
"If they're on a two-lane highway and it's curvy, hilly and they're not used to (driving) in that highway, that presents its own challenges," he said. "A lot of times, people just outdrive their headlights, per se. So they're going faster than what they can see, not allowing them enough time to get stopped if need be."
"It is very important to make sure that all your lights are working, especially if you're pulling a trailer. We get a lot of calls at nighttime (about) vehicles not with trailer lights. And that's a big danger as far as people coming up behind them and not seeing that vehicle causing a rear-end collision."
Improper use of high beams also can be a major detriment if motorists don't turn them down around other vehicles, Hux said.
"Vehicles today are a lot different than they were 20 years ago, especially these LED lights," he said. "They are a lot brighter and that's a great thing. But with them being on brights, and you meet another oncoming vehicle, it's blinding, which would cause the other driver to possibly travel off the roadway just because they're blind and they cannot see."
Motorists are required to turn off their high beams within 500 feet of a vehicle coming the opposite direction and 300 feet when approaching a vehicle from the rear. Missouri law also requires that headlights are predominantly white, so using other colors, like blue, often is prohibited, Hux said.
Many drivers don't use additional lights when towing trailers, which comes with its own hazards. It increases the risk of someone hitting the trailer from behind because they might not see it being towed, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.