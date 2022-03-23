Turning over weapons to law enforcement is a long-held standard at Buchanan County courthouse, but new practices should make the process easier if people don't come back for their weapons.
Effective Wednesday, the sheriff's office will hold confiscated items for 30 days before disposing items.
What the department has done in the past is provide a numbered chip to visitors when they turn over any weapons and exchange the chip when they leave, but sometimes the owners never come back to retrieve their items, said Lt. Joe Lysaght of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
"There wasn't a standard, so it was just, periodically we would get these items and we would take them to have them disposed of," he said. "We just wanted something safer ... a little bit more rigid as far as, 'We're going to do this on a daily basis.' We need to keep closer track of these items."
Without the new practices, officers at the courthouse could be disposing of as many as a 100 knives or other dangerous items at a time because no one picked them up, Lysaght said.
"Most of the time people come back to get their items because a lot of times those pocket knives are sentimental to them," he said. "But there have been numerous cases where people have just forgotten to stop by and get them. I think the last time we took some out of there, there were probably 50 to 75 knives we had to take out."
People visiting the courthouse for business like handling taxes often forget to remove pocket knives or pepper spray, but other times it is items like firearms or even brass knuckles, Lysaght said. Regardless of what the potential weapon is, law enforcement can't take the chance that someone might have ill intent or could get into a bad situation, he said.
"This is why we take the items in the first place," he said. "If they have to go to court it's going to be an emotional time. The (fewer) weapons we have, the better off we are."
