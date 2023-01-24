Kristina Hannon

Kristina Hannon, the co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, talks about the importance of substance abuse treatment as a tool to fight the growing drug problem. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The growing use of the drug xylazine is highlighting the importance of receiving addiction help in Buchanan County. 

The drug, which commonly is used as a tranquilizer for animals, has been showing up mixed with other drugs, including fentanyl and heroin. In addition to causing a host of problems in those using it, xylazine also doesn't respond to opioid overdose treatments like Narcan.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.