New sirens installed in Buchanan County

After facing many issues during last year’s storm season, five of rural Buchanan County’s storm sirens have been replaced and a sixth has been added in a new location.

The new sirens are being placed in Easton, Agency, Faucett, De Kalb and Rushville. A new siren also was put in Wallace.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

