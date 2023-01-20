After facing many issues during last year’s storm season, five of rural Buchanan County’s storm sirens have been replaced and a sixth has been added in a new location.
The new sirens are being placed in Easton, Agency, Faucett, De Kalb and Rushville. A new siren also was put in Wallace.
Bill Brinton, Buchanan County’s emergency management director, said the estimated cost of the new sirens was about $150,000. The new devices replaced ones that were between 50 and 75 years old.
“The sirens were not in good condition for an emergency,” Brinton said. “A lot of them had parts that fell off of them, they would overheat and shut down, and these things would go unrecognized until the next test or storm came around and it wouldn’t activate in a storm emergency.”
In total, there are 17 sirens in rural Buchanan County, and the Buchanan County Emergency Management will continue doing monthly checks the first Monday of each month to ensure they are dependable.
“Every time the storm sirens wouldn’t go off during a weather warning, I would have people call me,” Brinton said. “That’s how we started to know some of them needed to be completely replaced. These new sirens are very dependable so that shouldn't be a problem we see often. If so, (the maintenance company) will come in less than 24 hours and have it fixed."
Another way the emergency management department plans to ensure the sirens are maintained and properly functioning is by budgeting to have new ones installed in the other 12 cities.
“These are the first brand new ones we’ve had in years,” Brinton said. “The ones replaced in the past had been used or refurbished. So we’re going to start looking at the oldest ones and have them replaced next. I would anticipate that the next sirens replaced will be out by the Shoppes and over at Rosecrans.”
Brinton said the sirens are an important tool in reducing the risk of injuries during a storm.
“It’s all about safety,” he said. “It’s all about protecting lives of people in Buchanan County and these sirens will definitely help take away the little chance there is of something bad happening.”
