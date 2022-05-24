Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force works Tuesday at his desk. Collie hopes new efforts in drug recovery programs will decrease the number of repeat offenders in the judicial system, he said.
With more fentanyl overdoses than ever before locally, Buchanan County is taking new measures to improve community awareness.
The St. Joseph Health Department is starting a training program from June 14 to 16 that aims to get residents involved in helping addicts recover.
The program hopefully will decrease the stigma around opioid and fentanyl addiction, St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King said.
"Number one, it's not bad to get help," she said. "Number two, that we understand that, you know, it's with, especially with opioids, it can very quickly become a drug that you become dependent upon."
It can be difficult to differentiate between seeking assistance with recovery and the criminal aspect of drug use, which is one reason accessibility to recovery resources without the fear of arrest is important, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
"That's probably going to be one of the bigger things, and we run into that a lot where people, you know, have a friend or a family member who has some type of addiction," he said. "They want to see them get that help, but they don't want to see them end up with some type of a felony arrest, or, you know, being housed in the jail or eventually going to prison."
The support training cost of $150 is covered for Buchanan County residents or those who work in the county. There currently are around 10 people signed up, but the goal is to have between 20 and 30 class participants, King said.
"With the number of people that are concerned in our community, with people that have mental health issues or people that have substance use disorders ... this is one way that you can take an active role in making a difference in our community," she said. "This crisis, fentanyl crisis, is across the country. It's not just here in St. Joseph. You know, we're trying to create more helpers that can help with people that want to get into recovery."
People who are interested can contact King at 816-236-1491 to sign up by June 10, she said.
