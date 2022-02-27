While it's fewer than they hoped for, St. Joseph police are looking forward to getting some new vehicles out on the road in coming months.
The department will receive five new marked vehicles after receiving none last fiscal year, said Capt. Jeff Wilson.
“Last year we didn’t get any vehicles due to budget restraints. Our normal procurement and request is for 10 vehicles, so it’s still less than what we normally get," he said. "I’d say that’s kind of the normal budget process, and the five vehicles are very important to us.”
The city's $167 million fiscal year budget for 2021-2022 includes an allocation of $285,000 for the five marked vehicles.
At the time of the city budget’s approval, councilman Brian Meyers said it's the council’s obligation to allot more money for replacement vehicles and other equipment. Even though there is a need for more vehicles, the police department will look toward next year to address it.
“Again it’s less than what we normally get. It’s way less than what we need, so it’s vital to us doing our jobs," Wilson said. "Police cars get driven a lot and they wear out. We got to work with where the budget’s at and we’re happy to get whatever we can get out of this budget process.”
The police department also was approved for pay increases by the council in December. A 3% increase, as well as a 3.5% decompression increase for officers who have served for three or more years, was a move Commander Eric Protzman commended the council for, saying they “did the right thing.”
